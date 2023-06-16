GARRETT — Art created by residents in an Auburn nursing home will be on display at Garrett Museum of Art for the next two weekends.
The exhibit of their artwork will be Friday from 5-8 p.m., Saturday from 4-7 p.m., and Friday, June 23 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, June 4-7 p.m. at 100 S. Randolph St. in Garrett.
The works of residents at Betz Nursing Home will be featured.
As part of stimulating daily activities, Betz Nursing Home incorporates artful expression, an art program that offers a way for residents to increase their social enrichment, provide multi-level and multi-sensory therapeutic benefits and help the resident’s experience greater fulfillment.
Artful expressions offers positive, proactive engagement, while creating a sense of wholeness and dignity, which allows each resident to be their best selves in the midst of their dementia journey.
“We are proud and honored to be part of artful expressions in showcasing the work of these special people,” said Angela Green, gallery coordinator and curator at the Garrett Museum of Art.
