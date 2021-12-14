Local law enforcement arrest 10, Dec. 11-14
AUBURN — County police officers made 10 arrests Dec. 11-14, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Christopher Geher, 42, of the 5100 block of C.R. 28, Butler, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Dec. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Austin Taylor, 29, of the 3700 block of East Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 5:50 a.m. Dec. 11 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Sara Harrison, 29, of the 100 block of West Saint Marys Street, Decatur, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Dec. 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Randy Pfost, 32, of the 900 block of Trail Road, Auburn, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Dec. 12 by Auburn Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and a Class C misdemeanor.
Cleburn Powers, 43, of the 1900 block of Waynedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. Dec. 12 by Garrett Police on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Robert Walchle, 50, of the 1000 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Bowers, 44, of the 700 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:48 p.m. Dec. 13 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Tyler DePriest, 33, of the 200 block of South Cleveland Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:41 p.m. Dec. 14 by Auburn Police on charges of battery and domestic battery, both Level 6 felonies.
Clifton Gamble, 36, of the 200 block of South Street, Corunna, was arrested at 10 a.m. Dec. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Johnny Graham, 47, of the 3900 block of Beaverbrook Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
