Speed believed to be factor in Friday morning crash

AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash in which a Pleasant Lake man was injured just after midnight Friday.
Kayden Troxell, 20, of Pleasant Lake, suffered possible chest injuries as well as cuts and abrasions. A passerby found Troxell's 2016 Ford Focus off the roadway in the 4200 block of S.R. 8 around 12:15 a.m. Friday, but police said it is unknown the exact time the accident occurred.
Troxell was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention.
According to their investigation, the sheriff's office believes Troxell's Focus was traveling west in the 4200 block of S.R. 8 at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway and impacted the ground from the embankment.
Police said the vehicle then continued off the roadway, parallel with the road westbound, striking two curve signs. The Troxell vehicle continued across a large ditch, impacting the inner edge of the ditch on the west side. Police said the vehicle then continued up the ditch edge, coming to rest at the edge of the ditch line on the west side facing north.
Troxell's vehicle was determined to be a total loss. Speed is believed to be a variable in the cause of the accident, police said.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, Parkview EMS and Tony's Towing.
