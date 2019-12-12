WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, spoke on the “Fox and Friends First” program Thursday morning with his reactions to developments in the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Banks reacted to Wednesday’s testimony by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Banks also called for a subpoena of U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff’s phone records. Schiff chairs the House Intelligence Committee that held impeachment hearings in recent weeks.
Horowitz testified about his report on the FBI investigation of the Trump campaign, saying that while the FBI had a legitimate basis to launch the investigation and was not motivated by political bias in doing so, there were major flaws in how that investigation was conducted, according to an Associated Press report.
“Mr. Horowitz’s findings in the report do show this is, if not the biggest scandal in modern history, the biggest scandal in American history, period,” Banks said. “He shows what all of us — many of us — know already, that this was all brought about for political purposes to begin with.”
Banks continued, “This can never happen again. That’s why I called on Sen. Lindsey Graham, the only man in America who can call Adam Schiff and some of the motivators, those early on who have brought this dark cloud over our country, to come and testify before his committee, the Judiciary Committee, in the Senate.”
Banks said by calling Schiff to testify, “That’s how we make sure this never happens again: To bring the hog out in front of the American people and gut it so everyone in this country can see how all of this travesty was brought about in the beginning by one political party.”
Democrats are seeking to damage Trump leading into the 2020 election and to “weaponize the impeachment process,” Banks told the Fox interviewers.
By issuing a subpoena to obtain Schiff’s phone records, Banks said, “there are a lot of reasons for us to believe that we’re going to find out that much of this was coordinated” for political purposes to damage the president.
Fox played a clip of a Dec. 5 statement by Graham, who said, “I don’t have any desire to subpoena Adam Schiff’s phone records. We’re not going to do that.”
Banks said he respects Graham, but disagree with him on this issue. Banks contended the Schiff has lied in saying he did not meet with the anonymous whistleblower who set off the investigation into Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president that launched the impeachment process.
Banks called for a full investigation into origins of the impeachment.
“This isn’t about me. This isn’t about Lindsey Graham. This isn’t about Donald Trump,” Banks told Fox. “This is about making sure our country never goes through the hell that we’ve gone through over the past year because of the actions of Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and others” in the Democratic Party in the House.
