AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house Thursday to celebrate the completion of the new Lutheran Health Network location at 510 Smaltz Way.
Lutheran Health Physicians will offer family medicine and specialty care services, while Dupont Hospital will provide on-site lab and diagnostic imaging.
Family medicine providers include Scott Armstrong, DO, Kaylee Casper, NP, and Nicole Sanderson, NP. Scheduled specialty care initially will include general cardiology, pulmonology and cardiovascular surgery, with plans for additional specialties in the future. Patients will be seen at the new location beginning Tuesday.
In addition, Lutheran Health Network’s The Orthopedic Hospital, located in an adjacent facility, now is offering orthopedic surgical care, open MRI and outpatient physical therapy and occupational therapy services.
“We welcome the expansion of Lutheran Health Network’s medical services to serve our residents as our community experiences continued growth. We are pleased to see primary and specialty care expand here in Auburn to improve access,” said chamber partnership executive director Shannon Carpenter.
The 22,000-square-foot heath care access point was developed by BND Commercial and designed by MKM architecture and design. Mark Hoeppner Construction provided general construction services.
“The patient-centric building design brings primary and specialty care, laboratory and imaging under one roof, which increases convenience for our patients,” said Scott Teffeteller, CEO of Lutheran Health Network.
“We appreciate the warm welcome from the DeKalb County leadership and residents as we strive to build enduring relationships and provide value for the people and communities we serve.”
