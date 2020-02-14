WATERLOO — Members of the John Houlton Chapter, NSDAR, honored four DeKalb County high school seniors as DAR Good Citizens at the Waterloo Grant Township Public Library Feb. 8.
Only one senior student is selected to represent his or her school.
Good Citizen winners undergo a process involving writing an essay, submitting letters of recommendation and maintaining a high academic record. Selected by faculty, each must exhibit qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
Lisa Conrad, chairman of the DAR Good Citizen project, presented each winner with a pin, certificate, American flag, and a cash award from the chapter.
“These are the leaders of our future,” Conrad said.
Addeline Kruse was selected by the Lakewood Park Christian School faculty to represent the school. A member of DeKalb Voice, band and drama club, along with activities in the National Honor Society, church activities and cadet teaching, her grade-point average puts her in the top of her class. Her essay focused on the importance of motivation. She said young people need not only review our nation’s past, but also become involved in preserving American democracy for the future. Kruse plans to attend Taylor University, where she will study elementary education. She is the daughter of Andrew and Kathie Kruse of Auburn.
Clayton Fielden was selected to represent Garrett High School. He was not able to be present at the Feb. 8 meeting because of a scheduled wrestling match. He will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where he plans to study either counterterrorism or kinesiology. He is the son of Lucas and Melissa Fielden of Garrett.
Landon Miller represents DeKalb High School. In spite of maintaining a high academic standing and earning 13 advanced placement credits, he finds time to be involved in football and wrestling. He showcases leadership as student government president and works with community activities such as the Waterloo food bank. The son of Brad and April Miller of Waterloo, Miller is interested in the health care field and will attend Wabash College to study pre-medicine. His essay focused on encouraging young people to become engaged in the democratic process. “Every little thing we do can make a difference,” he stated.
Vance Erwin, son of Thomas and Cheryl Erwin of Waterloo, attends Eastside High school. He is in National Honor Society, involved in wrestling, attended the Washington, D.C., Leadership Conference, and is president of the Beta Club. He is involved in coaching and civic activities, including the Harvest Bank. Interested in history and politics, Erwin plans to attend Butler University and study political science. In his essay, he discussed the importance of a free-market system, jobs, maintaining a sound economic policy and energizing people regarding their civic responsibilities. “Each aspect is profoundly important,” he said.
In a review by three independent judges, Erwin was selected as DeKalb County winner. His essay, letters of recommendations and resume have been forwarded to the Indiana DAR for state competition.
“It is our privilege to recognize these outstanding young people,” member Patricia Kruse said on behalf of the chapter.
The meeting was chaired by Rachel Roberts in the absence of Regent Nancy Brinkley. Karen Bash read the minutes, and Sue Anderson gave a treasurer’s report. Chaplain Janice Dantzer assisted with the opening ritual. Joyce Phillips chaired the refreshments committee and served as hostess. The next meeting will be March 14 at the Waterloo Community Room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.