AUBURN — Indiana State Police are investigating a late-morning bank robbery.
At approximately 10:13 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Auburn Police Department responded to a bank alarm at the Farmers & Merchants State Bank branch at 403 Erie Pass on the city’s east side.
Upon arrival, officers discovered that a bank robbery had occurred, but the suspect had fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash obtained during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a black male in his mid to late 20s, approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall with a thin build. Police said the suspect was wearing a red athletic style jacket and pants, a black ball cap and a black mask and driving a silver passenger car.
Police said the suspect is reported to have handed a note to a teller advising that he was armed and demanded money, however a weapon was not displayed.
After fleeing the building, the suspect is believed to have left the area in a silver passenger car — make and model are not known — heading westbound on Erie Pass. There were no injuries reported in this incident; however this suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
State police said this is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are requesting public assistance in identifying this suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at 432-8661, ext. 8 and ask for Detectives Jake Quick or Clint Hetrick.
