AUBURN — Several organizations teamed up for a cleanup event last Saturday along Cedar Creek.
The Auburn Water Pollution Control Department, Auburn Environmental Team, DeKalb Soil & Water Conservation District and Boy Scout troops 169 and 597 and numerous volunteers participated in the Aug. 21 event.
The event began at 9 a.m. at the Dr. Floyd “Doc” Coleman landing on C.R. 35 and C.R. 36 and ended at Eckhart Park in Auburn around 12:30 p.m. The group gathered for some training about stormwater pollution and prevention and safety training. Scouts brought some extra canoes for volunteers without a boat.
The group recovered a tractor tire, four automobile tires, a car battery, a bicycle, a metal/wooden bench, traffic cones, a snow shovel, a hand-held radio, and miscellaneous rubber, glass and plastic from the creek.
Organizers said it would be ideal to host an event like this and not retrieve any items at all and just enjoy the beauty of nature.
The creek is a nice, leisurely paddle, and is too shallow to float through at only a few points. The creek winds through Bridgewater Golf Course, some housing additions, under Morningstar Road, 1st, 7th, 9th and 19th streets, through the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and to Eckhart Park. The creek also runs through other parts of DeKalb County.
“If this is something you have never done or always wanted to, I strongly encourage it,” said program controller Drew Wallace of the City of Auburn’s Water Pollution Control Department. “It is hard to believe you are even in a city while on the creek, and it truly is an asset for our community. Let’s do our best to keep it that way.”
Wallace thanked Best One Tire & Service of Auburn for disposing of the recovered tires; Cody Burniston, Janet Canino and Bill Ward of the DeKalb Soil & Water Conservation District, Auburn Boy Scout Troops 169 and 597 and leaders Tom Bassett and Nila Sink and all of the volunteers “that sacrificed a Saturday morning to make Auburn a better place.”
Another cleanup is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 20, 2022. More information on that event will be posted on the City of Auburn’s website, Facebook pages and other social media outlets closer to the date.
Wallace invited residents to contact him at 925-1714 for questions or more information regarding local stormwater issues, rain barrel workshops, the next Cedar Creek event or if residents have unwanted items that need recycled, repurposed, or disposed of and are not sure where to take them.
