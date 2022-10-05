WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School auditorium became a courtroom Tuesday morning when the Court of Appeals of Indiana’s civics education outreach program, Appeals on Wheels, came to the school.
A panel of judges — Judge Melissa S. May, Judge Robert R. Altice Jr. and Judge Leanna K. Weissmann — listened to live, in-person arguments in the case of “Cinamon v. State” before an audience of juniors and seniors from DeKalb County’s high schools. Members of the DeKalb County Bar Association and law enforcement personnel also attended the event.
The Bar Association and DeKalb High School worked with Anne Fuchs of the Court of Appeals to bring the event to DeKalb County.
In accordance with courtroom protocol, members of the audience were instructed to turn off their cell phones before proceedings began and to remain quiet during arguments.
The panel of judges heard arguments from attorney Janet Wheeler, who represents Christy Cinamon in an interlocutory appeal challenging the Greene Superior Court’s order denying her motion to suppress evidence obtained when police officers searched her purse.
Sierra Murray argued on behalf of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General.
According to a case synopsis provided by Indiana Courts, while searching Donald Stetzel’s home with his consent after arresting resident Stephanie Hawkins, law enforcement officers observed Cinamon’s purse on the floor next to the couch in the living room.
Cinamon was a guest in the residence. While she was outside the residence, an officer searched Cinamon’s purse and found a rolled-up wash cloth, according to the case synopsis.
The officer unrolled the cloth and found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue. A debit card with Cinamon’s name was also found in the purse. Cinamon was allowed to re-enter the home to use the restroom. After she exited the restroom, the officer asked Cinamon if the purse belonged to her. Cinamon, who was not given any Miranda warnings, admitted that the purse was hers, the case synopsis states.
Cinamon was charged with Level 6 felony possession of methamphetamine and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Cinamon filed a motion to suppress the evidence obtained during the search of her purse and argued that the search violated her rights under the Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution, and her Article 1, Section 11 rights under the Indiana Constitution, which protect people from unreasonable searches and seizures.
The trial court denied her motion and Cinamon filed her appeal.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Wheeler said Cinamon was not Mirandized and contended that the argument that Cinamon was free to leave the residence was not reasonable and that the homeowner had no authority to consent to the search of her purse.
She argued that the police officer who searched the purse had no reason to believe it was the homeowner’s and that the officer had testified that the purse could have belonged to the homeowners or someone else.
Wheeler said if the officer had asked Cinamon for permission to search the purse and she had said “no,” the officer would have other steps to pursue, including obtaining a warrant.
On behalf of the Indiana Attorney General, Murray said the appeals court should affirm the trial court’s denial of Cinamon’s request to suppress.
She said the homeowner had given consent for officers to search his home and that the purse was a common household container in which any number of items could be stored.
She said the officer believed it was simply a bag, and the trial court also found it was a bag, she added.
In rebuttal, Wheeler argued that it was the officer’s testimony that he did not know whose bag it was.
At the conclusion of the hearing, May announced that court would issue its opinion in due course.
The three judges than came from behind the bench to answer questions from the audience about the judiciary, but were unable to speak about the specific appeals case that had just been argued.
