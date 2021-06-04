AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County will play host to Free Splash Pad Fridays every Friday afternoon this summer.
Guests can use the splash pad with its new feature of heated water to make it more comfortable.
A newly installed heater can raise the splash pad’s water temperature from 54 to 75 degrees instantly for delivery at 86 gallons per minute.
The goal is to attract more people to use the splash pad,
which has drawn small crowds since it opened in 2018, said Bob Krafft, chief executive officer of the YMCA complex at 533 North St.
The splash pad was built to accommodate 100 to 150 people, Krafft said.
Free Splash Pad Fridays will continue through Aug. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. each Friday.
The YMCA launched the project Friday when Auburn Mayor Mike Ley cut a ceremonial ribbon. The YMCA is partnering with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for the free Fridays promotion.
Parks department staff members will lead free activities for children at the splash pad on two Fridays each month.
“The Y’s excited to do the partnership to get more people to enjoy it,” Krafft said about the splash pad.
Ley called the partnership “another great collaboration between the city and the YMCA to provide something to our community that we can enjoy.”
The mayor added, “We greatly appreciate the YMCA and what they provide to our community, and we’re glad to support it in any way we can.”
For those who want to come more often than Friday afternoons, the YMCA offers day passes at $3 per person to use the splash pad and both indoor swimming pools. A summer membership to use the YMCA’s aquatic features costs $115 per family, or a $140 membership entitles a family to use all YMCA facilities for the summer.
