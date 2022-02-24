AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library has joined the Indiana Digital Library consortium with over 190 other libraries in the state.
The Indiana Digital Library will provide access to eBooks and eAudiobooks through Overdrive or Libby starting on Tuesday. There will be a significant increase in the amount of digital materials that will be available on Libby and Overdrive through IDL versus the library’s older consortium, the Northeast Indiana Digital Library. The cause of the increase in content is due to the fact that more libraries are participating as part of IDL and adding to the growing collection.
“IDL is a fantastic opportunity for our library’s eContent — by joining a larger group of libraries we are opening up a wider collection to our patrons, and we hope to see our patrons receiving holds more quickly,” said technical services supervisor Emma Richey. “Paired with our existing econtent: Hoopla, Kanopy, Flipster, this expansion of our Overdrive and Libby service is going to add a lot to what we can offer our patrons.”
The transition is anticipated to be a simple one for the users of Libby and Overdrive. Those who already have accounts will need to sign in again to their account on the apps or website. Once that is accomplished, users will need to search for “Eckhart Public Library” as their home library. The library recommends having your library card number and PIN ready to make the process smoother. Those unsure of their card or PIN numbers can contact the library for assistance.
Any holds and checkouts present on a user’s Libby or Overdrive account prior to March 1 will transfer to the new consortium once the user signs in again. Anyone who needs help signing into IDL or signing up for these services can make a one-on-one appointment with an Eckhart Public Library staff member. Appointments can be made online or by calling 925-2414, ext. 120.
Those using IDL will be able to check out 10 items at a time, have 20 holds at a time, and be able to make five recommendations per month. The Overdrive app will be retired in the coming months, but the service will continue through Libby. The library recommends that those using the original Overdrive App transition to Libby sooner rather than later.
Other nearby libraries that will be part of IDL include, but are not limited to: Butler Public Library, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, Garrett Public Library, Kendallville Public Library, Peabody Public Library and Waterloo Grant Township Public Library. All libraries involved, over 190 libraries, will take responsibility for adding items to the collection, and patrons will have first access to the new items added by their home libraries.
“I am very excited that through our membership in IDL, we will be able to offer our patrons even more titles and shorter wait times for popular releases,” said technical services manager Lisa Rigsby . “It complements the convenience that our digital and streaming services are available any time of day, wherever you are. It’s an amazing opportunity to access a plethora of titles and information at your fingertips.”
