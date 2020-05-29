AUBURN — The Friends Table mission of the Auburn Presbyterian Church will resume serving lunches on Mondays, beginning June 1, from 11 a.m. to noon or until the food is gone. Lunches will be served by curbside pickup. In addition to lunches, food items will be provided that can be used later in the week.
The meal mission has been temporarily closed since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
