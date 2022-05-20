AUBURN — This spring’s property reassessments in DeKalb County saw the median assessed value for a home on less than 10 acres rise to $163,900 — an increase of about 13% from last year’s median of $144,100.
The total assessed value in DeKalb County for all types of property rose by a similar 12.6% to $4.1 billion.
DeKalb County Assessor Sheila Stonebraker reported those figures from this spring’s reassessments, which evaluated approximately 7,800 parcels — or 25% of properties in the county. Affected property owners recently received their new assessments by mail.
Last year, the overall total increased by only 5.5%, and the median home value rose by 8.5% a year ago.
In this year’s reassessment:
• The median increase for farm property was approximately 11.3%, Stonebraker said.
• Commercial property saw a median increase of approximately 16.5%.
• The median increase for industrial property was approximately 8.45%.
Property taxes payable in 2023 will be based on the new assessed values.
Stonebraker said several factors affect changes in residential assessments in DeKalb and every other Indiana county.
New construction and remodels result in assessment increases, she said.
“Second, DeKalb County reassesses 25% of the residential parcels each year. Site visits during cyclical reassessment result in changes to physical characteristics that may result in an assessment increase,” Stonebraker said.
“Third, the county also trends assessments each year based on valid sales of properties. As sales prices increase, so, too, do the resulting assessments. These studies are conducted at the neighborhood level to identify market conditions. This can result in assessment increases or decreases, or even no changes to assessments,” she said.
Stonebraker concluded, “Fourth, occasionally the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance updates the cost tables that are used as the starting point in valuing all improvement values. These cost-table changes may also result in assessment increases.”
DeKalb County contracts with Nexus Group, an Indiana-based property tax company, to conduct its annual reassessments.
