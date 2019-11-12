BUTLER — The Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will host a holiday bazaar and bake sale Nov. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There will be baked goods, home-made candies, crafts, small gift ideas and a variety of vendors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.