Today we continue the series “Co-parenting with a toxic ex." I want to start by posing the question, “What are you afraid of?” The answer to that question may determine how you see the importance of changing your co-parenting relationship with your toxic ex. You do not have to engage with him or her to begin a change in your co-parenting relationship for your child(ren). Be honest and matter of fact with yourself about the answer to that question.
Maybe you are a little anxious about taking control of your situation, because being in a position of control has not been your experience with your toxic ex. Maybe you don’t know where to begin this change and feel overwhelmed. That is why in last week’s column, I made the suggestion of starting with setting a standard and boundary about communication. Think about what is not working in your co-parenting relationship and then begin to make changes to those things.
My experience as a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach is that most (95%) of my workshop attendees say communication is one of the top issues in their co-parenting relationship. That is why I use communication as a standard and boundary as a starting point to change for toxic co-parenting relationships.
Remember, these changes are for you to be able to co-parent with a toxic ex, but equally important is to stay mindful of how the toxicity is, or could be affecting your child(ren). Also important to know and remember is that establishing a boundary is not to turn your child(ren) against their other parent, so during this time of change and with the boundaries and standards you are creating and putting in place, you still need to encourage and be supportive of your child(ren)’s relationship with their other parent. Oh yes, this is probably going to be hard, but you have a lot of co-parenting tools that you can use and follow, while you are implementing change. One, that would be quite helpful, would be the four formula parts to successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting. What are they? Do you remember?
I hope you all have a great week.
