Police respond to nearly 60 accidents Friday
AUBURN — DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas reported his office handled nearly 60 vehicle accidents during an eight-hour period Friday.
Calls for accidents began coming into DeKalb County Central Communications around 2 p.m. and continued until 10 p.m.
During that time, there were nearly 60 accidents — including two fatal crashes — with most occurring on Interstate 69 within the county as the weather continuously switched between snow, sleet and rain.
