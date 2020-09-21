Congregations of four Auburn churches joined forces Sunday for their annual Faith in Action Day. This year’s event saw 130 people participate from Auburn First United Methodist, St. Mark’s Lutheran, Auburn Church of the Nazarene and The Gathering. They completed several projects in Auburn parks and for nonprofit organizations including DeKalb County Impact Corp. Gary Sible paints a fence at Eckhart Park, and Jeff Armstrong applies mulch at the Rieke Trail entrance on North Street. Volunteers also applied mulch around approximately 160 trees in Eckhart Park.

