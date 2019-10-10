AUBURN — The DeKalb Pregnancy Center has announced the winners of its 2019 Cutest Baby Contest held at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. There were 178 entries.
The title of DeKalb County’s Cutest Baby was given to Natalie Witmer, daughter of Isaac and Suzanne of rural Auburn. She has received the opportunity to be in next year’s grand finale parade and received $150 in cash.
Second place and a $100 gift certificate to Little Sprouts went to Brecken Whitaker, son of Typhanie and Dylan of Auburn.
Brooklynn David won third prize, a family zoo pack from the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. She is the daughter of Jonathan and Michaela of Butler.
Each of 10 fourth-prize winners received a $10 Walmart gift card provided by the DeKalb Pregnancy Center: Noah Heffelfinger, Hadli VonDerau, Savannah Marks, Isabel Knutson, Jaxxon Daniels, Raegan Kennedy, Jamisen Sumner, Tyler Nickolson, Nova Moeller, and Brennox Casselman.
The random drawing prize of three Pizza Hut personal pan pizzas went to Mason McKean.
The DeKalb Pregnancy Center has served women in the community since 1985. It offers free, nurse-administered pregnancy tests, first trimester ultrasounds, and STD testing for women, along with pregnancy and parenting education and support.
