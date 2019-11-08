FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will take to the road in December for its annual Holiday Pops on Tour, performing at venues throughout the northeast Indiana region.
The concerts feature a mix of traditional and popular holiday music such as “Sleigh Ride” “Ave Maria,” “White Christmas” and “O Holy Night,” as well as the Holly and Jolly Sing-Along.
Tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Processing fees may apply.
Tickets may be purchased at the venue one hour before each concert, online at fwphil.org, or by phone at 481-0777.
The Philharmonic Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Local concerts and ticket sale outlets include:
• Holiday Pops in Noble County, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m. at Central Noble High School, 302 Cougar Court, Albion; ticket sales at Campbell and Fetter Bank and Community State Bank;
• Holiday Pops in DeKalb County, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m. at DeKalb High School, 3424 C.R. 427, Waterloo; ticket sales at Expressions Art Gallery; and
• Holiday Pops in Whitley County, Sunday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m., First Church of God, 1200 Depoy Drive, Columbia City; ticket sales at First Church of God, Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home, Star Bank, Whitley County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center and South Whitley Community Public Library.
“One of the greatest joys I have as a staff conductor with the Philharmonic is joining them on the road. I look forward to our annual treks around the region, with a wonderful holiday program in tow. The dazzling soprano Stephanie Carlson will be again traveling northeast Indiana with us,” said the Philharmonic’s Associate Conductor Caleb Young.
This will be Carlson’s second year joining the Philharmonic. She has appeared on operatic stages across the United States and Europe and performed leading roles in more than 15 operas. She currently serves as the director of development and education for Heartland Sings.
