AUBURN — DeKalb County home buyers are now eligible for assistance through a new Hoosier Homes program.
Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, outlined the program during Wednesday’s housing survey presentation.
The program was made possible to DeKalb County residents after DeKalb County Commissioners signed onto the program earlier in the week. The county has no financial stake in the program.
The Hoosier Homes program is a down payment assistance tool that helps low and moderate income individuals and families purchase a home. Hoosier Homes has also partnered with Club 720 — an app — which offers easy access and assistance for home buyers.
The program provides up to 5% in down payment and closing cost assistance, for 30-year fixed rate mortgage loans: FHA and conventional loans. The program offers competitive rates.
Those who qualify for the program must have at least a 620 credit score, an income below $95,060 and a 50% max debt-to-income ratio. First-time home buyers must complete a home buyer education course.
“This is a very generous program,” said Heather Presley-Cowen, CEO of the Housing Resource Hub.
For more information on the program, download the Club 720 app or visit hoosierhomesdpa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.