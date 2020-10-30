AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is participating in Giving Tuesday DeKalb with the goal of raising funds for area organizations.
Giving Tuesday is a global initiative that began in 2012 as a simple concept: a day to encourage people to do good.
Now through Nov. 22, organizations with endowment funds with the community foundation can fundraise for their chance to receive unrestricted grants. The top three organizations that raise the most money will receive $5,000, $3,000, or $2,000 in unrestricted grants.
Community members are encouraged to donate to their favorite organizations to help them build their endowment funds while also helping them increase their chances to win unrestricted grants.
To donate, send checks to the community foundation at P.O. Box 111, Auburn, IN 46706 naming organizations in the memo line, or through the foundation’s online portal at cfdekalb.org/#donate, or directly to participating organizations specifying the money should go toward their endowment funds.
On Dec. 1, the community foundation will surprise each organization that wins by showing up and delivering a check. To watch the surprises live, go to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County Facebook page on Dec. 1, beginning at 11 a.m., to see who wins. Anyone with questions should call Giving Tuesday DeKalb coordinator Taiylor Hollis at 925-0311 or email her at info@cfdekalb.org.
Organizations participating in Giving Tuesday DeKalb are: Acres Land Trust; Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum; DeKalb County Outdoor Theater; DeKalb’s VOICE; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center; Garrett Junior Achievement; Junior Achievement Serving Central DeKalb; Junior Achievement Serving Eastside; Northeastern Center Community Mental Health; Easterseals RISE Inc.; Shelter Ministries Inc.; St. Martin’s Healthcare Inc.; Eckhart Public Library; United Way of DeKalb County; and YMCA of DeKalb County.
