AUBURN — Ten people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I on Dec, 28 and 31 and Jan. 4
Judge Kevin Wallace imposed these sentences:
Katelin McBride of the 2200 block of Bellvue Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation through Dec. 28, 2021, and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Jeff Shaffer of the 5500 block of C.R. 75-A, St. Joe, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor, with an enhancement for being a habitual vehicular substance offender. He received one year of probation, was fined $1, and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Keith Ginnings of the 500 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He received one year of probation and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Janelle Kell of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor.
Melissa Frain of the 800 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. She received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Jasmine Gonzalez of the 600 block of North Street, Goshen, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. She was fined $1, and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Christopher Duesler of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, received a 30-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Watts of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 28 days in jail, with credit for 14 days served while the case was pending, and was fined $1 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Judge Adam Squiller took office Jan. 1. He imposed the following sentences:
Colton Schroeder of the 3800 block of East Church Street, Hamilton, received a 120-day sentence, all suspended except two days, with credit for time served, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $250. His driving license was suspended for time already suspended.
Wayne Brooks of the 4000 block of C.R. 68, Auburn, received a 60-day sentence, all suspended except two days, with credit for time served, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class C misdemeanor. He was fined $250 and his driving license was suspended for 60 days, with the suspension being retroactive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.