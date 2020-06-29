FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is opening to the general public on Saturday. July hours at the Zoo will be noon to 7 p.m. daily.
“Zoo members have enjoyed the past few weeks, and starting Saturday, July 4, we will open for the general public,” said Executive Director Jim Anderson. “The zoo looks beautiful; our staff, volunteers and zoo animals can’t wait for the community to come back to the zoo.”
The zoo has developed a plan in accordance with the Back on Track Indiana plan to reopen its gates, helping guests enjoy the zoo and have a safe visit. The zoo’s plan includes asking all guests to stay at home if anyone in the group feels sick and follow 6-foot social distancing guidelines. The staff suggest wearing face coverings during zoo visits.
Visitors who are 65 years of age or older, or individuals who are medically vulnerable to COVID-19, should ensure they take measures to be safe and not subject themselves to the risks the virus could pose, the zoo said in a news release.
“We are asking all guests visiting the zoo to help us,” said director of operations Dan Sheehan. “We are suggesting that guests wear face coverings, stay 6 feet from the guests in front of you, wash your hands often, use the hand sanitizer placed throughout the zoo, and be patient with one another as you may find longer lines throughout the zoo at the rides, food areas, giraffe feeding or viewing windows.”
This year has presented the zoo with unprecedented financial challenges, and it is projecting a $5 million revenue loss this summer. The zoo said support from its members and community has been vital during this time.
Fort Wayne zoo members will have exclusive access to the zoo from July 4-July 31 between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. daily with free timed tickets, available at kidszoo.org. Members also can visit from noon to 7 p.m. with no timed ticket necessary.
