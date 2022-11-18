Choice Physical Therapy opens in Auburn

AUBURN — It’s about that one-on-one time with patients.
That’s the goal of business partners Andy Wagner and Brian Roth and the staff at Choice Physical Therapy, which opened in July.
“We focus on one-on-treatment sessions for about an hour, really getting to know our patients, getting to learn what their daily activities are, what their work life is, to better accommodate our therapy sessions with them,” Wagner said.
“I want to spend an hour with someone,” Roth said. “Every place else I’ve been, you’ve always had one or two other people in there.
“Here, you get one person at a time and I enjoy that interaction.”
The business can schedule appointments within 24 hours of a call, with in clinic or in-home visits with patients between the hospital or skilled nursing facilities before they are able to make in clinic visits.
Located at 701 North St., just west of the YMCA of DeKalb County, the 3,500-square-foot clinic is in a perfect spot.
“When we were looking for an area to be in, we found this building right next to the Y, which is perfect for us,” Wagner said, with collaboration between the entities. The building also includes medical and health care-related businesses, including The BodyWorx Co., James Medical and Life’s Little Treasures.
“We want to be a stop for wellness services,” he added.
Future goals are to hire additional physical therapists in the coming months and then expand into surrounding communities within the next four or five years, Wagner said.
While most business has been word-of-mouth, the business has established relationships with area hospitals, physicians and other health-related groups.
Wagner has been in the field for a little over 20 years. His experience includes patient practice, hospital practice, acute care and skilled nursing.
“We’ve treated anywhere from pediatrics to geriatrics, young athletes,” Wagner added.
For Roth, he initially considered being an engineer like his father, but he sustained an injury playing soccer in high school. When reconstructive surgery was proposed by two surgeons, a third recommended physical therapy.
“My first day, I was like, ‘This is what I want to do,’” Roth said. “From there on, I’ve never looked back.” That therapy had him back on the field within a few weeks as opposed to being sidelined for months.
His career brought him to Auburn, where he worked at Redi-Med’s physical therapy program before joining Indiana Physical Therapy.
“I like to treat the complicated diagnoses, where I want to help you get your life back,” Roth said. “You tell me you can’t sleep? I want to be able to help you sleep two hours, four hours, more function type stuff.”
“I enjoy it being a conservative method for health and wellness, not taking medication, assisting people to alleviate their pain through general exercise, general joint mobilization, stretching, rather than being medicine-related,” Wagner said.
“The individual patients make it entertaining as well. Everybody’s different, and getting to know their nuances is fun.”
“There’s more conservative ways of accomplishing something other than going under the knife,” Roth said. “There’s always other options and maybe try that first.”
Roth said he and Wagner like to be able to work with professionals in other fields. “We want to be part of a team, not islands,” Roth said.
The business is open Monday through Friday, with flexible appointment times, and as needed on Saturdays. While walk-ins are accepted, appointments are preferred.
More information can be found on social media, including the website, choice-physicaltherapy.com. The business can be reached at 333-0031.
