AUBURN — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County awarded scholarships to 12 DeKalb High School students through the generosity of donors who believe in continuing education after high school.
Donors put a lot of thought into the specific criteria for their scholarships, the foundation said in a news release. Examples of scholarship criteria vary from sports participation, specific college major or work skill, or open to all students.
Each application is reviewed blindly by the foundation’s Scholarship Screening Committee and fund representatives and scored with a rubric on grade—point average, SAT/ACT scores, school courses, school activities, community service or work experience, and an essay.
“These scholarships recognize the accomplishments the students have achieved in the last four years. The foundation is very proud of all the DeKalb County students and wishes them great success as they continue their education,” the release said.
These are the scholarships awarded to DeKalb High School students:
• Aim High Scholarship (Isaac Hague, Robert and Marie Hughes, Elva A. Tess Likens and Berta M. Willennar) — Allyson Stuckey;
• Ben Davis Memorial Scholarship — Lindy Kennedy;
• The Bunge Athletic Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith and Landon Miller;
• DeKalb County Master Gardeners Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty;
• Leland R. Fee Scholarship — Gavin Swift;
• Rex Feller Memorial Scholarship — Jade Michael;
• Barbara A. Herzer Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey;
• Carol L. Hill Memorial Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey;
• Lynn and Josephine Holsinger Scholarship — Mariah Roller, Reagan Snyder and Gavin Winebrenner;
• Coach Bill Jones Memorial Scholarship — Easton Rhodes;
• JaBraun Knox Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey;
• Don Lash Memorial Scholarship — Landon Miller;
• Laurie Family Golf Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey;
• Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship — Rhiannon Haley;
• Stanley G. and Rose I. Means Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty, Jade Michael, Kaitlyn Smith, Allyson Stuckey and Mary Ellen Worden;
• Northeast Indiana Business and Professional Women Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey;
• Lucas A. Oberkiser Scholarship — Landon Miller;
• Jessica Otterstedt Memorial Scholarship — Reagan Snyder;
• Derek L. Padilla Scholarship — Landon Miller;
• Parker Merit Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty;
• Walter S. Penfield Scholarship — Allyson Stuckey;
• Steve Post Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith;
• Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership — Allyson Stuckey;
• Walters Family Memorial Scholarship — Gabriel Hefty;
• Robert and Virginia White Scholarship — Kaitlyn Smith and Allyson Stuckey; and
• Pat Zakula Legacy Fund — Allyson Stuckey.
