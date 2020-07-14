AUBURN — An Ohio man who married a woman while he already was married to someone else was placed on probation for 315 days and instructed to get a divorce from his first wife by Judge Kevin Wallace during a hearing Monday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Kirk Smith, of the 23000 block of Road Q, Fort Jennings, pleaded guilty to bigamy, a Level 6 felony, as part of a plea agreement.
Wallace sentenced Smith to one year in jail, all suspended except 50 days, and 315 days of probation. With credit for 25 days Smith served in jail while the case was pending, the executed portion of the sentence is deemed to have been served.
“If you want to be married to this woman, you’ve got to divorce (Smith’s first wife),” Wallace said.
“Get a legal divorce and show proof. You have 315 days to do it. ... If you don’t get a divorce from your first wife, you could be in violation of probation.”
Charging documents state that on Nov. 15, 2018, in DeKalb County, Smith, who was married and knew his spouse was alive, married again.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, Detective Brady Thomas of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department became involved in a bigamy investigation in November 2018. Thomas said he spoke to a woman who told him that she and Smith had received a marriage license from Noble County and were married in Allen County in 2012. The marriage license then was filed in Noble County, the woman said.
The woman told Thomas that about a year after their marriage, Smith moved out of the residence and they discussed getting a divorce, but neither one of them had the money to pay for it, the affidavit said.
The woman said that on Nov. 19, 2018, she received a message from another woman asking how long she had been married to Smith.
The first woman told the other woman that they still were married. The other woman said she and Smith married on Nov. 15, 2018, the affidavit said.
A public records check showed Smith had married the second woman on Nov. 15, and letters were provided by the clerks of DeKalb and Noble counties, stating there was no divorce on file for Smith and the first woman, the affidavit said.
Thomas said he spoke with Smith, who told him that he and the first woman were married about five years ago and separated about a year later. He told Thomas they each went on with their own lives and did not divorce because of the cost, the affidavit said.
Smith said he married the second woman in November 2018, and they moved to Fort Jennings. Smith said he knew he still was married to the first woman when he married the second, the affidavit said.
In a presentence report, Smith stated his first marriage now is dissolved and his second marriage is legal. However, Smith’s attorney, Brian Kaiser, said that is not the case.
Kaiser said Smith has been described as having “low intellectual development” and is easily confused.
DeKalb County Deputy Prosecutor Joshua Byanski said he is not sure how Smith can be confused on whether his first marriage is now dissolved.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me,” Byanski added.
Kaiser said Smith is supporting his second wife and her three children and asked Wallace to impose a sentence of probation.
Smith’s second wife testified during Monday’s hearing, stating she was not aware he already was married when they got married, and she agreed Smith gets confused.
She said she intends to stay with Smith and the couple will be remarried when he obtains a dissolution from his first marriage.
