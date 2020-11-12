FORT WAYNE — PBS Fort Wayne said Thursday it has begun live streaming online of its main broadcast channel.
This livestream of Channel 39.1, can be seen on the station’s home page, pbsfortwayne.org, as well as at pbsfortwayne.org/live/ and by visiting pbs.org.
Viewers can watch the live stream on computers or on other devices that support these web browsers: Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari (Apple) and Microsoft Edge.
While other web browsers can visit PBS.org — such as Amazon Silk or third-party browsers included on Smart TVs — these web browsers are not officially supported and video playback or troubleshooting is not guaranteed for these unsupported browsers, PBS Fort Wayne said.
Viewers also can watch the PBS Fort Wayne live stream on the PBS Video app on these devices or platforms: Roku, Apple TV (4th generation and newer), Amazon Fire devices (Firestick and Tablets), Android TV, Apple iPhones and iPads and Android mobile devices such as phones and tablets.
Viewers who wish to watch the live stream on these devices should open the PBS Video app home screen and select Live TV at the top or left side of the app. Press OK on the remote to begin watching. PBS is working to offer live streaming to other devices and platforms on the near future.
The PBS Video App is a free download from the Google Play Store, Apple Store or Amazon App store, or through the app store on any of the above platforms.
PBS Fort Wayne is the northeast Indiana region’s only locally owned and operated, full-power television service and only public television resource.
PBS Fort Wayne broadcasts on five channels, 24 hours a day: its main channel on 39.1; PBS Kids on channel 39.2; Create TV on channel 39.3; Explore on channel 39.4 (local and Indiana-centric programs, international news, public affairs, and the best of public television documentaries) and PBS Fort Wayne WX on channel 39.5, providing National Weather Service Doppler weather radar, weather warnings and National Weather Service audio.
