AUBURN — DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court celebrated its first female graduate and recognized one of its mentors for five years of service during a ceremony in DeKalb Circuit Court Thursday.
Led by DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, the DeKalb County Veterans Treatment Court began serving veterans involved with DeKalb County courts in March 2018 and serves as an alternative to traditional case processing of veterans who are offenders.
Successful completion of the program allows eligible participants the opportunity to have their charges dismissed, be granted a reduction from a felony to a misdemeanor, or to not have a further sentence imposed. Participants agree to complete a substance-abuse and/or mental health treatment program, remain alcohol- and drug-free, meet with a veteran mentor and complete other program requirements as determined by the veterans court team.
Thursday’s graduation was to recognize a U.S. Air Force veteran, who requested to remain anonymous for this article.
Also recognized was retired U.S. Army veteran Larry Uehlein, who has served as a veterans court volunteer mentor for five years.
Father Michael Sakran of the Antiochian Eastern Orthodox Church in Fort Wayne was the guest speaker. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving from 1998-2002.
“You’re capable of doing much more than you think you are,” Sakran told the gathering.
“The fact that we have graduates who have made it through this program who have overcome setbacks and hardships in life and they’ve made it through … they’re a testimony to that fact.”
“We need others around us to give us a hand to help us and we have to be humble enough to accept that help in order for us to reach our full potential as human beings,” Sakran said as second piece of advice.
“We need other people. We can’t always do stuff like this alone. And that’s OK because it takes a much stronger person to say, ‘I need help,’ than it does for someone to just try to do the impossible by themselves,” he said.
“You can’t get through things without the help of others — the staff here, the treatment court, our family, our friends, fellow veterans, whoever. When we accept their help, the beautiful thing is that we ourselves become more capable of helping others.”
Sakran noted that everyone has been wounded in some way, shape or form, whether it is wounded by misfortune, by the actions of others, by our own foolishness, physical wounds, emotional wounds, or spiritual wounds.
“But that’s OK because it’s been my experience that people who have been wounded in life go on to become the best healers,” Sakran added, “So, remember the people who have helped you … and when you find the healing you need, go out and give it to others whenever the opportunity presents itself.”
Veterans Court team member Tamara Goodman spoke on the value of the relationship between mentors and mentees in the program.
“In order to get to the mission, we need each other,” she said.
She commended the graduate for being receptive to reaching out to other support systems.
“From the beginning, I knew it was going to be a real honor and a privilege to be able to serve you,” she told the graduate.
She said the graduate has displayed integrity, honor, respect, loyalty, personal courage and selfless service — primary values of the military.
“Where you’re at today, this is exciting for those of us who’ve kind of watched you from the beginning to where you are now,” Goodman told the graduate.
“This is all about your efforts and the choices you’ve made since you’ve been here.”
DeKalb County Deputy Bret Parker thanked the graduate for being part of the program.
“The big part for me is watching people grow,” Parker said.
Probation officer Bailee Grayless presented the graduate with her certificate.
“What led you to Veterans Court is not the proudest moment of you life, but I’m very proud of you for sticking with this program ... and completing the program,” she told the graduate.
Appearing by video link, DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Joshua Byanski said he had filed an order of dismissal in the graduate’s criminal case.
“I’m happy to say the case has been dismissed,” Byanski said, encouraging the woman to use the tools she has learned in the program to continue in her sobriety.
Offering closing remarks, Grimm told the graduate, “It is so important to me that you have restored yourself within yourself. You can’t help other people unless you’re in a good position yourself.”
He noted the valuable connections the graduate has made through her participation in the veterans court program and encouraged her to keep the connections alive.
