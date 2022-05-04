AUBURN — Boy Scout Troop 169 and Girls’ Troop 597 of Auburn and Boy Scout Troop 103 of Kendallville participated in a mock trial April 25 in DeKalb Circuit Court.
Judge Kurt Grimm presided over the mock jury trial in the case of “Lamont Widdle,” who was accused of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
Trial participants were scouts, who also served on prosecution and defense teams as well as playing the roles of jurors. DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Schuylar Casto and attorney Jacob Vanderhorst worked with the scouts. The trial and preparation leading up to Monday’s event, was designed to teach the scouts about the judicial system and how it works.
