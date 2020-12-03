AUBURN — A Republican caucus Thursday evening chose Dave Bundy to fill a vacant seat on the Auburn Common Council.
Bundy will take the District 4 seat being vacated by Mike Watson, who is leaving the council to become a DeKalb County commissioner on Jan. 1. Bundy will take office Jan. 1 and be eligible to serve the remaining three years of Watson’s term, through Dec. 31, 2023.
The two caucus voters chose Bundy over Kari Ackerman after hearing brief remarks from both candidates at Republican Headquarters in downtown Auburn.
Bundy pointed to his nearly 44 years in law enforcement, serving the past 10 years with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office after 33 years with the Auburn Police Department. He said his 33 years in Auburn City Hall made him familiar with all city departments.
Bundy said one his goal is to help keep downtown Auburn thriving by getting people involved.
“I hope to do a good job for everybody in the city, not just our district,” Bundy said after his selection was announced.
“I’m hopeful I can give the council some insight on emergency services,” he added.
Ackerman emphasized her community involvement that includes serving as vice president of the Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees. She said she understands government budgets and construction projects.
Ackerman described herself as “a fiscal conservative, while liberal with my time and service.” This year, she has sewn nearly 10,000 face masks that she donated in the community and throughout the nation. She serves as youth director at Auburn Presbyterian Church.
She submitted a letter from state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, endorsing her for the council. He noted that with her experience as a certified pharmacy technician, Ackerman helped him in writing a law to combat methamphetamine labs in Indiana.
Ackerman noted that she is in the 35-55 age group that makes up the largest segment of Auburn’s population, but is underrepresented on Auburn’s council.
“I hope you stay interested,” county Republican Party Chairman Richard Ring told Ackerman after the vote. Ring said more opportunities are available in local government, adding, “The more we can get you involved, the better.”
Only the Republican leaders of the Union 5 and 7 precincts were eligible to vote in the caucus. Those precincts make up Council District 4 in Auburn’s south-central neighborhoods.
Vice Precinct Committeeman Bryan Castle voted for the Union 7 precinct, because Bundy is the precinct committeeman for Union 7, and Ring voted as the committeeman for Union 5.
Herb Horrom introduced Ackerman to the caucus, saying she learned her commitment to public service from her late father, Jack Randinelli, who preceded Horrom on the board.
Galen Anspaugh introduced Bundy, describing him as “a most qualified candidate” and lifelong local resident.
