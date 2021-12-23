AUBURN — Dressed for Christmas, Santa and Mrs. Claus (a.k.a Bill and Janet Roark) of Auburn and Precious made their way to South Bend Thursday morning in the four-wheeled sleigh to brighten the day of residents at an assisted living facility.
The stop was just one of four on Thursday — for Santa’s helpers — with the Christmas holiday fast approaching. Today the Roarks have another six appearances before they are able to enjoy Christmas day with family and friends.
The hectic, fast-paced life of Santa’s helpers starts with appearances beginning in November and is non-stop until Christmas morning. This year’s hectic season was amplified as the Roarks opened their farm on S.R. 8 to visitors.
The Roarks have been helping Santa with the wishes of boys and girls for the past 19 years.
Janet said the couple began portraying Santa and Mrs. Claus after being asked to portray the couple at their daughter’s church.
“It just snowballed from there,” Janet said. “He (Bill) would always grow his beard out in the winter and his grandmother always loved it.”
Janet said when Bill does something, he goes all the way. Wanting to give children and adults the entire Christmas experience, the couple began raising reindeer on their farm 16 years ago. Today the couple have seven reindeer.
“Bill wanted the whole picture after we had done it for a few years,” Janet said. “He said we should get reindeer. I said, 'Are you crazy?'”
That’s when the immersive experience began. Today Precious and the couple’s other reindeer make appearances with the couple around the state.
The Roarks have been a fixture in the community for years; they took residence at the downtown Auburn Chalet during the holiday season along with making appearances during Eckhart Park’s annual Christmas Walk. The couple gave up the chalet gig a couple of years ago to focus on other appearances.
This year Santa and Mrs. Claus were portrayed by Paul and Julie Headley of Hamilton, who have also been Santa’s helpers for a number of years.
The Roarks said their holiday season begins with an appearance at the Hartford, Wisconsin Christmas Parade on the second Saturday of November. While in Wisconsin the couple make other appearances before returning to Auburn.
For the first time this year the couple opened their S.R. 8 farm Jingle's All the Way Reindeer Farm to visitors featuring guided tours from Santa and Mrs. Claus. The farm features a wide variety of animals including the couple’s reindeer.
Janet said the couple averaged around 200 people a day, each day they were open. Looking ahead to the 2023 season, the couple are looking to expand the barn and the experience for visitors.
Visitors from around northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio, Michigan and Colorado visited the farm this year. Visiting from Colorado, the former Auburn resident who brought her kids back said she remembered visiting with Santa as a child.
It is making those kind of memories for children young and old that keeps the Roarks doing what they do during the holiday season.
“I like to see the kids smile and make them happy,” Bill said. “If you ain’t got it in your heart to know what you are doing, you shouldn’t be doing it.”
The couple said over the years they have heard their fair share of heart-touching sad stories, but there are also those that inspire them to continue.
Janet said while some children will have wish lists that are small, others will bring in complete toy catalogs with toys circled in them.
She said one year, while seeing visitors at the chalet in downtown Auburn, the only thing a little boy wanted was a brand new pair of shoes because the soles were falling off of his. When Santa and Mrs. Claus asked his sister what she wanted she echoed her brother, telling them all she wanted was for her brother to have a new pair of shoes. After assuring her the little boy would receive a new pair of shoes for Christmas, Janet recalled the older sister finally broke down and told the couple what she really wanted for Christmas.
Her wish was to be able to attend the Christmas parade in New York with the band from school. She explained to Santa and Mrs. Claus that her family didn’t have the funds.
As the children were leaving, the Roarks gave the girl the donations they had collected that evening hoping it would help get her to New York.
Janet said she never found out whether or not the girl got to travel with the band to New York.
She said it is experiences like that, that make you want to embrace the whole family.
The couple shared a second story, which hits home for many children. While making a home visit on Christmas Eve Santa had an encounter with a child who was around 10, which made him believe there really was a Santa Claus.
The boy told his grandmother that he believed it was really Santa because he had seen him with his own eyes.
The couple said it isn’t only the children who like to sit with Santa. Janet said they also have parents who take time to visit with Santa.
“We take a lot of family photos and are on a lot of family Christmas cards,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.