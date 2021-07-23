AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced eight people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Friday, Monday and Tuesday.
John Linton, of the 22000 block of Wabash Avenue, Goshen, received a pair of 100-day sentences for invasion of privacy and domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors. The sentences will be served consecutively. He received credit for 51 days served in jail while the case was pending. In a separate case, he received a 180-day suspended sentence and one year of probation for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christopher Duesler, of the 500 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was sentenced to four days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kelsey Armstrong, of the 300 block of South Garrison Avenue, Ashley, was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Sean Middleton, of the 4200 block of Bergamot Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 538 days.
Scott Zimske, of the 12000 block of Blaceberry Run, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for possession of cocaine, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 363 days and was fined $100.
Esom Sumner, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Parrett, of the 1600 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 360 days and was fined $100.
Caleb Tolson, of the 700 block of Martz Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration and fined $100 for aiding in theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
