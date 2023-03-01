GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District showed a significant increase in assessed valuation over last year, according to the annual Financial Report Card presented at Monday’s school board meeting.
The district’s 2023 valuation was listed at $510,136,159, compared to $460,881,137 in 2022, a difference of nearly $50 million.
The district’s 2023 tax rate will remain steady at $1.1092 per $100 of assessed property value, compared to $1.1 per $100 last year, according to the Financial Report Card. Previous tax rates were $1.1536 in 2021 and $1.1031 in 2020.
The report listed Garrett’s enrollment at 1,698 students. That compares to 1,774 students enrolled in the 2021-2022 school year. Superintendent Tonya Weaver noted this year’s total does not include many who graduated at the end of the first term.
The school district has 234 employees, nine administrators, 114 certified instructors, 15 clerical employees, nine technical and nursing staff members, 27 aides, 20 custodial employees, 21 cooks and 19 bus drivers. A full copy of the report can be found on the school’s website.
Also of note was the number of pupils transported to school daily at 968, slightly higher than last year at 951. Buses travel 1,124 miles per day according to the report, which is similar to previous years.
In other business, the board approved three general obligation bond contracts during Monday’s meeting for projects to be completed this summer.
They include API Construction Corp. as the contractor for the 2023 high school parking lot expansion project for a base work bid of $130,810. The project expands the parking lot on the current northwest parking lot for a gain of 42 parking spots, according to Weaver.
A second contract with L-A Electric is for LED lighting replacement in the middle and high schools. The total bid for the project is $1,008,500.
The third contract is for chiller replacement in the middle school at a cost of $520,000 with contractor Current Mechanical. Weaver said bids for this project were very competitive.
Also approved Monday was the 2023-24 Bring Your Own Apple Device Program with few changes, Weaver said. A field trip to the Geological Society of America North Central Conference in Grand Rapids, Mich. from May 3-7 was approved. Instructors Tony Thomas and Victor Hammond and student members of the Salty Surveyors Club will attend this event.
Other approved items include a proposal for bus driver CDL physicals to be conducted on site; a letter of intent with EMCOR; and fundraisers for both the junior class and for Encore show choir.
Personnel recommendations were approved that include the hiring of Michelle Atkinson as GKB mental health counselor; Tayler Fast and Coby McFarren as custodians; Tammy Beagle as bus driver; and cafeteria employee changes of Sherry Brown from full-time to part-time and Amy Schenkel from part-time to full-time.
High school coaches approved include assistant track coaches Chance Hinkle and Cordell Camp; Josh Dakin as JV softball coach; and the resignation of Jim Petre as assistant track coach. In the middle school, Chelsey Schaefer was approved as assistant track coach and the resignation of Chance Hinkle as middle school track coach was also approved.
