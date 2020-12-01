AUBURN — Local students have access to more than 40 scholarships for post-high school education through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County’s website at CFDeKalb.org.
The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, 2021. The website is now accepting scholarship applications.
Several foundation scholarships are available to students who pursue two-year degrees or complete programs that award specialty certificates.
“We are grateful to have donors who understand that there’s a need for various types of continued education, allowing students to pursue their careers of choice,” said Tanya Young, executive director of the foundation. “We encourage students to take advantage of these scholarship opportunities.”
Eligibility for all other foundation scholarships varies widely. Some require the applicant to reside in DeKalb County or to pursue a particular career path. Others have few requirements and allow study in any field. Completing one application form and essay qualifies students for multiple scholarships, while other scholarships require a specific essay.
Several local organizations and sororities also have their scholarship applications available on the foundation’s website. These require individual applications that need to be completed and turned in to each high school’s guidance office.
“Read the online instructions carefully,” advised the foundation’s director of community impact, Ashton Willis. “If you have questions, call the foundation office at 925-0311, or email AWillis@CFDeKalb.org, or speak with your high school guidance counselor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.