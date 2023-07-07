GARRETT — The selection of Master Trooper James Bailey as the winner of the 2023 Garrett Heritage Days Golden Railroader Award was bittersweet for family and the community.
Bailey, who died in the line of duty in March, was recognized for his selfless service to the community. His wife, Amy and brother, Bill Bailey Jr., represented the Bailey family at the presentation on stage in Eastside Park on Monday.
“This is one of the hardest things we’ve had this year,” Bill Bailey said in accepting the award for his brother, “but without the community support, and things gathering around, we couldn’t do it. The Bailey family — Amy, Joey, Sophia — we really like to thank everyone at the difficult time.”
The Golden Railroader is the top award with nominees accepted for individuals or organizations.
The annual event celebrated the achievement of community members on the first night of Heritage Days. Nominations were sought from the community in 12 categories that were then pared to two candidates in each division. The winners were determined by the Garrett Heritage Days committee in June.
Other winners include:
• Police Officer of the Year: Captain Craig Pepple;
• Firefighter of the Year: Steve Kennedy Jr.;
• Military Service Member of the Year: Garrett Hometown Heroes;
• Community Member of the Year: Pam Hampshire, Miss Garrett pageant director;
• Medical Professional of the Year: Dr. Jacob Clendenen and pharmacy tech Pam McBride, Garrett Pharmacy;
• Student of the Year: Tim DePew, Garrett High School;
• Educator of the Year: Kelly Gomes, Garrett music teacher;
• Athlete of the Year: Bailey Kelham, girls basketball player;
• Coach of the Year: Nick Kraus, high school wrestling coach;
• Business of the Year: Hometown Graphics; and
• Home of the Year: Garrett High School building trades 2033 project home in Brennen Estates.
Each honoree was presented with a Golden Railroader trophy. Northside Body Shop sponsored the event.
