SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville United Methodist Church, 5681 Church St., will host a vacation Bible school June 28 through July 2 from 6-7:30 p.m. each evening.
There will be daily Bible lessons, crafts, games and food. Children age 4 through sixth grade are invited to attend. To register, contact Roberta Carnahan at 750-3425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.