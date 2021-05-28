AUBURN — A driver suffered an injury in a crash Friday at 2:25 a.m. on Interstate 69 south of Auburn, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Ieasha R. Warfield, 30, of Fort Wayne, sustained a fractured arm. An ambulance took her to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
A front-seat passenger, Demarcus White, 37, of Fort Wayne, escaped injury.
Police said Warfield was driving a 2012 Mazda CX9 southbound near the 325 mile marker when, for an unknown reason, it went down an embankment into a drainage ditch. It traveled through the ditch about 75 yards before stopping int he water.
A witness told police the vehicle was swerving before it went off the road. The crash remains under investigation, and alcohol is believed to be a factor, police said.
Parkview DeKalb EMS, the Auburn Fire Department and Auburn Police Department assisted county police.
