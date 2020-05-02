WATERLOO — DeKalb High School got creative when honoring its top 10 seniors Thursday while school is closed and social-distancing restrictions are in place.
“DeKalb High School has a tradition of honoring the top 10 seniors of each graduating class with a special luncheon for the seniors and their parents. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we wanted to find a way to still make this special recognition possible,” said Principal Marcus Wagner.
Senior guidance counselor Jaclyn Kempf offered the idea of taking the meal to the seniors. Members of the high school leadership team delivered surprise meals to the homes of each top 10 senior, Wagner said.
Each senior received a personalized cake with the meal.
“We all enjoyed seeing our students and the smiles on their faces when they realized they were being recognized for their academic accomplishments,” he added.
The school also complied a Google slideshow that spotlights all of its top 10 students and their accomplishments.
The slideshow may be viewed at http://ow.ly/SFEE50ztxLE
DeKalb High School Top 10
1. Katie Smith, the daughter of Thom and Jama Smith, has a grade-point average of 12.4423. Her accomplishments and awards include being a National Merit Scholar Commended Student; a member of National Honor Society; Tri Kappa Scholar; the recipient of two gold Scholastic writing keys in poetry and science fiction; a member of the varsity soccer team; serving as Amnesty International president; and participating in Unified Track, show choir and spell bowl. She plans to attend Emory University to major in English and creative writing.
2. Jade Michael, the daughter of Andrew and Cara Michael, has a GPA of 12.2078. Her accomplishments and awards include being a Tri Kappa Scholar; Student of the Month; AP Scholar with honors; Provost Scholar; and participating in softball, National Honor Society, speech team and Baron Block Committee. She plans to attend Indiana University to major in neuroscience and biology. She aspires to be a neurologist.
3. Allyson Stuckey, the daughter of Trenton and Jennifer Stuckey, has a GPA of 12.0980. Her accomplishments and awards include being on Superior Honor Roll; a Tri Kappa Scholar; Student of the Month; Heisman Scholar; Mediacom Scholar; Scholar-Athlete of the Week; Academic All-State Golf; KPC All-Area Golf; 2019 Conference Champion; Academic All State Honorable Mention in basketball; varsity golf; varsity basketball; varsity tennis; National Honor Society; Leo Club President; peer tutor; Math Academic Super Bowl and Student Government secretary. She plans to attend Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis to major in biology in a pre-physician assistant program.
4. Mary Ellen Worden, the daughter of Daughter of Nate and Alisa Worden, has a GPA of 12.0444. She is a Tri Kappa Scholar; Provost Merit Scholar; Winona Lake Scholar and Questa Scholar. She has participated in varsity cheerleading; student government; competitive dance; National Honor Society and Boys and Girls Missionary Challenge as student director. She plans to attend Grace College to major in health science and minor in intercultural studies and would love to be able to spend time volunteering for a relief program.
5. Gavin Swift, the son of Brian and Heather Swift, has a GPA of 12.0. He earned Academic All State honors on the tennis team and participated in varsity tennis, National Honor Society, VOICE, speech team and Academic Super Bowl and is a Tri Kappa Scholar. He plans to attend Trine University and major in finance.
6. Rhiannon Haley, the daughter of Scot and Natalie Haley, has a GPA of 11.9583. She is a Lilly Scholarship recipient, a Tri Kappa Scholar and a member of National Honor Society; She has received science fair senior division awards and CPR and first aid certification and a CNA license through the IMPACT Institute Primary Healthcare Program. She has participated in Lady Baron Soccer, indoor soccer league and Rangers Travel Soccer, STEM Club and FFA and enjoys volunteering with various organizations. She plans to study human biology with a physician assistant track at Indiana University and become a physician assistant at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
7. Madisyn Schackow, the daughter of Brent and Jennifer Schackow, has a GPA of 11.9362. She has received Tri Kappa and Student of the Month honors. She has served as Leo Club Secretary and is a member of National Honor Society. She has participated softball, Spanish Club, Leo Club, Baron Buddies, Baron Block Committee, Spell Bowl and Amnesty International and has served as a volunteer at Children First Center and as a camp counselor at Camp Lakewood. She plans to attend Indiana University to major in psychology and pre-med and hopes to become a psychiatrist.
8. Addison Stallard, the daughter of Wade and Michelle Stallard, has a GPA of 11.8364. She is a member of National Honor Society and is a Tri-Kappa Scholar; She has received two silver keys and three honorable mentions in Scholastics and has participated in soccer, Amnesty International, Leo Club, Art League, Yearbook, Baron Buddies and Spell Bowl. She has been accepted to the honors college at the College of Charleston and plans to major in marine biology.
9. Addison Ruby, the daughter of Bob Ruby and Kelly Myers, has a GPA of 11.64. She is a member of National Honor Society and is a Tri Kappa Scholar; She received Academic All-State recognition and a Provost Scholarship at Indiana University. She has participated in basketball, golf, Baron Buddies and Leo Club and was a softball manager. She will be an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Army and will attend Indiana University and major in psychology.
10. Cale Beer, the son of Rodney and Melanie Beer, has a GPA of 11.5385. He is an AP Scholar and Tri Kappa Scholar and an honor roll student. He has participated in cross country, indoor and outdoor track and board game club and was named to the second team all-conference for cross country. He plans to attend Indiana University or Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to study computer science and work in video game design.
