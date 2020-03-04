BUTLER — A Butler eyesore could receive attention in the near future.
At Monday’s City Council meeting, City Planner Steve Bingham announced that Indiana Brownfields has secured a $71,000 multi-purpose grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to address clean up efforts of the former Butler Company site at 325 S. Broadway.
That property has been largely untouched since a March 2015 arson fire destroyed several buildings on the site. Previous grant applications were not funded.
The City of Butler has acquired the title to the property.
While the EPA grant won’t include actual debris removal from the property, it will help create a remediation plan, a work plan, an inventory of hazardous substances on the property and assist the City of Butler with planning for the demolition of buildings, removal of debris and facilitating site redevelopment.
Bingham said he will also approach the Office of Community of Rural and Urban Affairs (OCRA) about a blight elimination fund grant. If awarded, that grant would address removing debris from environmentally sensitive sites such as the Butler Co. property.
The former Dollar General building on West Main Street — closed since early January following the expiration of the business’s lease — did not sell at an online-only auction that wrapped up Feb. 27, but it has apparently sold, Bingham said. He did not have any information as to who acquired the property.
Monday, City Council members Tammy Davis, Gale Ryan and Bill White authorized Mayor Mike Hartman to sign an application to the state revolving loan fund for improvements to Butler’s wastewater plant to address long-term control plan issues.
At its Feb. 3 meeting, the City Council decided to use the state revolving loan fund program. Monday’s action “gets the ball rolling,” according to Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck.
Council members Tracey Hawkins and Eric Johnson were not present.
The City Council took no action, but heard a brief report from City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh about an ordinance that would amend employee manuals that were approved in December 2018. If approved, the manuals would be amended to include employee agreements.
Later, Hollabaugh gave an update about Indiana House Bill 1165. That bill would require municipal utilities to send billing statements to tenants of rental properties rather than landlords.
At its Feb. 17 meeting, the City Council unanimously passed a resolution expressing its opposition to that bill.
Monday, Hollabaugh said the bill, which had already passed the House, also received approval in the Senate with an amendment. That bill now goes back to the House for a final vote.
GIS/IT coordinator Jennifer Reilly submitted her resignation, effective March 13, to take a position with the City of Fort Wayne.
Bingham and Hartman spoke with Fire Chief Jeff Shultz, who said his department will conduct tests of Butler’s six warning sirens each month to verify that each one is in working order prior to the monthly tests by DeKalb County Central Communications.
Previously, the Board of Works tabled a maintenance contract until it could verify that each of the sirens sounded on test days.
In response to a recommendation by the Parks and Recreation Board, Board of Works members Davis and Robert Haywood approved a $4,850 contract with Cincinnati Circus to conduct a show during Butler Days. This year, the show will take place in downtown Butler.
The board also approved a recommendation to spend up to $2,000 for the Movies in the Park program at South Side Park. Those funds will largely go to licensing fees for the movies. While no admission is charged, the group does charge for concessions, Bingham said. Some of the nights drew as many as 100 people, while a back-to-school event attracted an estimated 600 people.
The Board of Works agreed to spend $8,350 with Kenn-Feld Group of Woodburn to buy two John Deere ZTrak mowers while trading in two 2018 mowers.
Street Department Superintendent Eric Dohner said each 2018 mower has just over 500 hours. After 700 hours, he said the trade-in value drops.
The total cost for the new mowers is $24,750, but with a trade-in of $16,400, the city’s cost is $8,350.
The board also approved a contract with Atlas Collections for collecting delinquent utility accounts. Atlas will be directed to collect 100 percent of delinquent bills.
