AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The county has reported 20 cases in the first 10 days of June, an average of two per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
The new patients include one in the 11-20 age bracket and one between the ages of 31 and 40.
They bring the total to 4,417 positive cases in DeKalb County since the first case was reported March 24, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.