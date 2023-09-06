FORT WAYNE — The 44th Honor Flight by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated to depart from Fort Wayne on Sept. 13.
Eighty-nine veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight. Included will be two post-World War II veterans, nine Korean War veterans, 11 Cold War veterans, 59 Vietnam War veterans, one Panama operation veteran, four Desert Storm/Shield veterans, and three Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans.
Of special note is the fact that four women who are veterans are included in the group.
So far, 3,224 veterans have traveled from Fort Wayne to Washington, D.C., on an Honor Flight. Honor Flight provides free flights to veterans to Washington, D.C.
This flight will include several veterans who have more than one generation of service who will be traveling together, including the Bultemeyer family from Decatur. Four members of the Fritz Bultemeyer family — Fritz, Louann and sons Jared and Von — served in the U.S. Army and will be enjoying a day in the nation’s capital, visiting the monuments built in honor of all the veterans who have sacrificed for our freedom.
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana uses donations from organizations and individuals collected at local events and fundraising events to provide veterans a day of remembrance and honor for their service.
A welcome home celebration is scheduled at Fort Wayne International Airport for 9 p.m. Attendees should plan to arrive by 8 p.m. and park in the long-term parking lot.
“We are so thankful for the community support of Honor Flight so we can honor our Veterans with their trip to Washington, D.C.,” the organization said in the announcement. “We look forward to having a large crowd at the Fort Wayne International Airport to welcome these veterans home.”
Honor Flight Northeast Indiana Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
