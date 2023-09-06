Honor Flight logo

FORT WAYNE — The 44th Honor Flight by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated to depart from Fort Wayne on Sept. 13.

Eighty-nine veterans from the Fort Wayne area are booked and confirmed for the flight. Included will be two post-World War II veterans, nine Korean War veterans, 11 Cold War veterans, 59 Vietnam War veterans, one Panama operation veteran, four Desert Storm/Shield veterans, and three Operation Iraqi Freedom veterans.

