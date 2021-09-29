AUBURN — Monday was the first time Trinity Stlaurent attended the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
It was also her first time participating in a pageant.
The Garrett High School senior was overwhelmed when she won the title Miss DeKalb County at the conclusion of the Monday’s pageant from a field of nine contestants.
“I am shocked right now. I am so excited to represent the fair. And eat the food — I love fair food!
“I am so excited to be on the inside of DeKalb County and get close to the people here because I just love it here — it is my favorite place,” she said after defeating eight other young ladies for the title.
“I will probably wake up tomorrow and think, ‘Oh my gosh! I have a crown!’”
Stlaurent moved from Texas exactly nine months ago to live with her grandmother, Cindy Brown, in Garrett.
“I felt I was losing time spent with her. She is one of my best friends so I decided to come down here and spend the rest of her life with her,” she said of her grandmother.
“It’s so much fun. We have gone on so many new adventures together.”
The new Miss DeKalb County said the hardest question the judges asked her in the interview earlier in the day was specifically why she wanted to be Miss DeKalb County.
“I knew why — but I didn’t know how to put it into words. It’s just like — I feel it. I just want that feeling to be close to the people,” she said.
Her speech, “DECA” focused on the Distributive Education Clubs of America, a high school and college business club.
“I was introduced to this club when I was a sophomore in high school. I wasn’t even interested in business at the time, but I figured it could help me make a decision for the future.
“DECA has taught me many things how to be a leader, how to be confident in myself and how to get out there,” she said.
The program also offers events for public speaking and hotel management.
She is currently pushing for the program to be offered at Garrett High School, with hopes that it might happen in the near future.
Stlaurent is involved in National Honor Society, peer tutoring, cheerleading and volunteers for Garrett Claus at Garrett High School.
Contestants participated in five-minute interviews with judges earlier in the day for 40% of their total scores. During the evening program, the professional wear portion with a one-minute speech scored 30% plus the evening gown and on-stage question for the final 30%.
Payton Warfield, a sophomore at Indiana University Fort Wayne and a 2020 graduate of Garrett High School, was the pageant’s first runner-up.
Warfield’s speech, “Smile,” centered on the importance of a person’s smile and her own career path to become a dental hygienist.
“A smile lights up a room, it can make someone feel better. A smile can do so many things. A person’s smile is their best characteristic. It’s warm and kind and can turn someone’s day around. A smile can do so much with so little effort,” she added.
Ava O’Connor, a senior at Garrett High School, was second-runner-up.
Her speech, “Agriculture in Everything,” focused on the importance of agriculture.
“Ever since I joined FFA four years ago, I learned to appreciate agriculture and to not take it for granted. Agriculture is so much more than farming, it’s all around us. The clothes on our backs. The food on our tables. The roof over our heads. And the fuel in our vehicles,” she said.
O’Connor urged everyone to appreciate agriculture and make it a priority because “it has sure blessed our lives from the beginning.”
Kendall Lounds was presented the Guy Thomas 110 Percent Spirit Award. The award was begun four years ago in memory of Mr. Thomas for his devotion to the pageant for many years. His wife, Joy Thomas, was a longtime director of the Miss DeKalb County pageant.
Lounds is a junior at Indiana University in Fort Wayne and a 2019 graduate of DeKalb High School.
Her speech, “Erin’s House,” detailed the mission of the Fort Wayne based not-for-profit organization to serve grieving children.
“Their mission has become my passion,” she said of Erin’s House, giving her the opportunity to work alongside DeKalb County schools to implement its school-centered program locally.
Miss Congeniality, voted on by fellow contestants, went to Chloe Taylor, a sophomore at Ball State University.
Her speech centered on the importance of child-life specialists and her career goal to earn a degree in the field to one day help children cope with the stress of illness, injury, trauma, disability and loss.
“I want these kids and their families to know I am here for you to lean on, ask your questions to, advocate for and to help you through this,” Taylor said.
Alexis Leco, a senior at DeKalb High School, was the People’s Choice Award winner, determined in a penny-per-vote audience contest.
Other contestants were:
Emily Anne Caywood-Fralick, a senior at Garrett High School; Isabel Kilgore, a 2020 graduate of Garrett High School; and Rachael Kilgore, a senior at Garrett High School.
Contestants and reigning Miss DeKalb County 2019 Caitlyn Taylor performed an opening number to “Live it Up” by Jennifer Lopez and Pit Bull and choreographed by Allison Hale. The pageant was not held last year due to COVID. Special numbers were presented by students of Turning Pointe Dance Academy.
Pageant directors were Erin Dove and Kelli Thornson. Judges were Bethany Carter of Columbia City, and Jenee Johnson and Lauren Lamping, both of Fort Wayne.
Kent Johnson served as emcee for the event. When he polled the audience for any former Miss DeKalb County winners, Marilee (Hughes) Harris responded she won the crown in 1963.
