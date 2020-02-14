AUBURN — The Auburn Fire Department extinguished a conveyor-belt fire Friday at Metal Technologies Casting, 1537 W. Auburn Drive, Fire Chief Michael VanZile said.
Auburn firefighters were called at 12:08 p.m. They arrived three minutes later and encountered smoke coming from an overhead garage door in the rear of the building. Firefighters discovered a conveyor belt approximately 12 feet off the floor and 50 feet long had caught fire.
The bulk of the fire had been extinguished by Metal Technologies employees using fire extinguishers. Auburn firefighters completed extinguishing the fire with a hose line, and the fire was brought under control in eight minutes at 12:19 p.m.
There were no injuries, VanZile said.
Firefighters remained on the scene to extinguish and overhaul a few hidden fires found in some void areas beneath the conveyor belt. They returned to their station at 1:08 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.