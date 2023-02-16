AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Tuesday approved the initial step that must be taken before it can consider a tax abatement request from a company that wants to turn manure into natural gas.
IGDB Biogas LLC, of Dublin, Ohio, wants to install $4.5 million of manufacturing equipment at Irish Acres Dairy Farm in the 1800 block of C.R. 59, north of Butler. It is seeking a tax phase-in on the project that will create three new jobs with average annual salaries of $52,000.
However, before a tax abatement request can be considered by the council, the site must be declared an economic revitalization area. The first step is for the council to request its attorney, Donald Stuckey, to create a declaratory ERA resolution for its consideration.
Tuesday’s action starts the process, the council heard.
Councilwoman Amy Prosser voted against directing Stuckey to draw up an ordinance declaring the site an ERA.
The DeKalb County Council’s tax abatement committee met last month to consider the request and, based on a review and points process, recommended a 10-year abatement in 10% increments each year..
“This is a new ancillary business for our company,” said IGDB Biogas tax manager Jeremy Brisson at that meeting.
“We buy and resell natural gas and electricity. We’re starting to pivot our business and diversify a bit. This is brand new technology.”
“We are looking to partner with farms who have large amounts of cattle and take their waste and turn that into natural gas,” Brisson explained to the committee.
“We’re taking this cow waste, putting it in a digester, heating that. That’s creating the natural gas.”
The gas will be sold to a commodities broker or utility to further it down the line to customers, Brisson told the committee.
After the gas has been taken out, the waste is injected back into the ground, explained Council President Rick Ring, who also is a member of the tax abatement committee.
While the IGDB Biogas operation will be located on just one acre of the Irish Hills property, the council agreed to have Stuckey draw up an ordinance declaring the whole 14-acre farm an ERA. IGDB will lease the one-acre site.
“We’re talking about needing funding for all these different projects,” Prosser said at Tuesday’s council meeting.
She said she did not understand abating taxes on companies that are already successfully operating.
Ring said the company seeking the tax abatement is different than the owners of Irish Acres.
“But if we declare the entire 14 acres, then wouldn’t that affect Irish Acres?” Prosser asked.
“It wouldn’t do a thing. Only this project,” Ring replied.
“Now Irish Acres could come in and ask for tax abatement … and we wouldn’t have to declare it an Economic Revitalization Area, but you would have to approve or disapprove of a different tax abatement on that 14 acres … so you’re limiting it to that one plot,” Ring added.
“Whether or not this company gets a tax abatement will be addressed after this ordinance would be passed.”
