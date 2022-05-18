AUBURN — Both drivers declined medical treatment but their vehicles were total losses in a two-vehicle crash in the 4200 block of S.R. 8 at 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Cora M. Doctor, 21, of Auburn, and Kevin D. Ortiz, 48, of Butler, were examined by Parkview EMS personnel, but refused treatment.
Police said Doctor was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu west on S.R. 8 and attempted to pass another vehicle in a curve. While passing the vehicle, police said Doctor crossed over into the eastbound lane into the path of oncoming traffic.
Ortz, driving a 2016 Audi S3, was traveling east on S.R. 8 when the Doctor vehicle entered his path. Police said Ortiz swerved to the south side of the road to avoid hitting the Doctor vehicle.
Doctor’s vehicle the left rear quarter panel of the Ortiz vehicle, which caused the Ortiz vehicle to spin off the south side of the roadway. It came to rest in a field. The Doctor vehicle came to rest in the westbound lane.
Both vehicles were total losses.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.