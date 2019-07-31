WATERLOO — Residents of Waterloo will start a trap-neuter-return program to control a growing population of feral cats.
An estimated 45 people came to a meeting about the cats Tuesday evening at the town’s historic train depot.
“I think it was a good turnout. They were quite happy with the result,” said Pam Howard, deputy town manager, who led the meeting.
Eleven people volunteered to work with the program, Howard said. Some will focus on raising money, others will trap cats, and still others will take the cats to a veterinary office to be spayed or neutered.
“It really went well. We had a good response from the crowd,” Howard said.
She estimates that well over 100 wild cats are roaming Waterloo — concentrated in the south-central section of town between Center and Wayne streets.
“I started getting complaints early last fall” when the cat population became a nuisance, Howard said.
To control the cats, volunteers will apply for grants from major retailers that support trap-neuter-return programs, Howard said. Grants could be available from companies such as Petco, PetSmart and Walmart.
Local donations may be made through the Community Foundation DeKalb County, which has agreed to accept them, Howard said. The volunteers also may conduct fundraising projects.
“They understand that the town itself cannot use taxpayer money to take care of it,” Howard said about Waterloo residents.
Volunteers will trap between two and five cats each Sunday night.
On Monday mornings, the cats will be taken to H.O.P.E. for Animals spay-and-neuter clinic in Fort Wayne, which Howard said offers the lowest price of $35 per treatment. Each cat also will receive a rabies shot and have one ear clipped, so it can be identified as a cat that has been sterilized and vaccinated.
Cats that have been spayed or neutered will be released near the places where they were trapped.
Howard said she consulted with the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County, which has used a trap-neuter-return program.
“It took about three years to get control of the situation, but they have definitely seen a decline” in roaming cats, Howard learned.
“We’re hoping for the same. In two to three years, see the decline of the population — no more kittens,” she said.
Some Waterloo residents already have taken cats to H.O.P.E. for spaying and neutering, paying with their own money, Howard said.
“We do have people in town who are kind of watching out for them,” she said about the felines. “They are community cats, definitely.”
Howard said residents who have been feeding the cats have agreed take the food inside at night to deter raccoons and skunks.
