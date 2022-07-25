WATERLOO — A Huntertown man was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly firing shots at a man after attempting to open a subject’s vehicle in Waterloo just after 12:30 a.m., the Waterloo Marshal’s Department reported.
Michael Sershon, 30, of Huntertown, has been charged with criminal recklessness with a weapon and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
According to a news release, police said a 68-year-old man was confronted by two males as he attempted to drive away from the Casey’s General Store at the intersection of U.S. 6 and North Wayne Street in Waterloo.
One of the subjects chased the man’s van and then attempted to hang onto the right side of the vehicle, falling to the ground about a half block south of the store.
The two males then left the store, traveling south on motorcycles on Wayne Street. They spotted the man’s van again as it turned west onto Van Vleek Street and pursued it.
Police said the men on motorcycles drove around the man’s van, blocking it in near the intersection of Center Street. The man attempted to back his van away as one of the subjects attempted to open the driver’s side door.
Police said the man drove his van forward to get away, striking one of the motorcycles. Police said one of the subjects used a handgun and fired two shots as the man in the van fled the area.
The two subjects on motorcycles then left the area traveling south on Center Street and onto C.R. 427.
Near DeKalb High School, the motorcyclists were stopped by officers from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and Auburn Police Department. A man on one of the motorcycles, later identified as Sershon, was taken into custody.
Waterloo Marshal Jay Oberholtzer said Sershon was initially taken to Parkview DeKalb for treatment of injuries after he attempted to grab onto the van. Following treatment, Sershon was taken to the DeKalb County Jail for incarceration.
Oberholtzer said the unnamed man on the other motorcycle was not arrested and no charges have been filed against that individual.
