BUTLER — Political newcomer Bill White defeated incumbent Elizabeth “Beth” Chrisman 86-40 for the at-large seat on Butler’s City Council.
It was the only contested race on the 2019 city election ballot.
Republicans also captured the three town board seats in St. Joe Tuesday.
White, a Republican, carried all three Butler precincts by comfortable margins.
“Wow! I’m shocked, to be quite honest,” White said from his Butler home after learning of the results. “I really don’t know what to say. I really didn’t expect that.”
Chrisman, a Democrat, was seeking re-election to the seat after being in office for one year.
The seat had been held by longtime mayor and former Fire Chief Larry Moore until his death in October 2016. Scott Lanning originally was appointed to fill the rest of Moore’s term, but resigned when he accepted employment with the City of Butler.
White said he didn’t feel well at the Oct. 30 debate, sponsored by KPC Media Group at the Kruse Plaza near Auburn, but believes he was helped by being a Republican in a strong Republican community, currently serving on the Butler Redevelopment Commission, being a past commander of American Legion Post 202 in Butler and pledging to do everything he can to support Mayor-elect Mike Hartman.
In St. Joe, Republicans Randy Drake, Daniel Davidhizar and Mary Simcox all won election to the town board.
Drake had 51 votes, Davidhizar finished with 49 votes and Simcox had 47 votes. Independent candidate and current town board member Jeff Studebaker finished with 25 votes.
Republican Angela Snyder was unopposed in her bid to be the new clerk-treasurer. Current Clerk-Treasurer Allison McKean did not seek re-election.
In unopposed Butler races, Mike Hartman was elected as Butler’s new mayor. He easily won a three-way primary race in May against current City Council members Ron Baker and Jerry Eldridge. Current Mayor Ron Walter announced at the end of 2018 that he would not seek another term in office.
Republican Eric Dohner will take over next year for Eldridge representing District 1. Republican Gale Ryan will represent District 2, the seat currently held by Baker. Republican and City Council President Eric Johnson was unopposed in the District 4 race.
Republican Tammy Davis will continue to represent District 3. A Democratic challenger for her seat dropped out of the race in August after moving out of Butler.
Republican Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck and Republican City Judge Richard Obendorf also were unopposed in their re-election bids.
