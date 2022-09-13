BLUFFTON — DeKalb, Eastside and Garrett marching bands opened their competition seasons Saturday.
All three bands were in action at the On the Banks of the Wabash contest at Bluffton High School.
DeKalb, competing in Open Class B, placed first and earned caption awards for best visual effect and tied for best general effect.
Second-place East Noble won for best music. Third-place Huntington North tied for best general effect. Leo placed fourth.
Eastside, competing in Scholastic Class B, placed first, winning caption awards for best music, best visual effect and best general effect. Bishop Dwenger was second, winning for best visual.
Garrett finished third in Open Class C. Angola, which finished first, swept all three caption awards. Concordia was second and Norwell placed fourth.
In Open Class D, Woodlan placed first, winning for best visual and best effect. Whitko was second, winning best music. Adams Central finished third.
In Scholastic Class A, first-place Northrop swept all three caption awards. Wayne was second and New Haven was third.
