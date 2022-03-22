FORT WAYNE — A Garrett man is accused of committing sex crimes against a woman in the her Fort Wayne home.
Mark Vincent Michels, 57, was apprehended March 16 by members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and was arrested in connection with a sex crime incident that occurred on March 12.
Michels is charged in Allen Superior Court with rape, a Level 3 felony; sexual battery, a Level 4 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony. Magistrate John Bohdan set bond at $22,500 during a March 17 hearing.
In a probable cause affidavit filed March 17, Fort Wayne Police officer Michelle Brown said Michels had previously been a handyman for the victim and lives near a mutual friend. Michels had called the victim on March 12 and had told her he really needed to talk to her, Brown said.
Michels arrived at the victim’s home in Fort Wayne and sat at the victim’s dining room table. The victim offered Michels some water and stood up from the table to get water, located nearby in her kitchen.
When the victim turned around to give Michels his water, Michels had his pants down, Brown said in the affidavit. The victim ordered Michels out and when he refused, she began to head to the door so she could leave, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Michels grabbed the victim. He was much stronger than the victim and she said she was in fear for her life, the affidavit said.
Michels removed the victim’s pants and underwear and the victim told him to stop multiple times, the affidavit said.
She tried to physically pull away and began to pray to God out loud and continued to scream, according to the affidavit,
Michels began to touch the victim and threatened to rape her, the affidavit said. Michels was sitting on the victim’s chest and she said she could not breathe, according to the affidavit. The victim described sex acts Michels performed on her and told police she felt like Michels was going to kill her.
According to the affidavit, Michels is a confirmed “sexual violent predator” and said he was “going to have to go back” to prison.
“(Michels) said he was going to kill himself over this, and left, leaving clothing behind,” the affidavit said.
The victim was treated at the Sexual Assault Treatment Center on March 13.
Michels was found in DeKalb County and transported to the Fort Wayne Police Department. During a police interview, he corroborated that he knew the victim and her friend. He claimed to have been in a sexual relationship with both the victim and her friend and corroborated being at the victim’s house on March 12, the affidavit said.
Michels’ story was inconsistent a number of times. When asked by police if she had a sexual relationship with Michels, the victim adamantly denied having any kind of relationship with Michels, the affidavit said. The victim’s friend also told police she had not been in a sexual relationship with Michels, the affidavit said.
An address for Michels was not available in court documents. However, at the time of his arrest, police said he was from Garrett.
